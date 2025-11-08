Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF $IBIE

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $312,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBIE opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

