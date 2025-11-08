5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Up 1.3%

About 5N Plus

VNP stock opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.