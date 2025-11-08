Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,958 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Clorox worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $247,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Clorox by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $127.60.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

