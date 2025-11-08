Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Corpay worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

CPAY opened at $276.15 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

