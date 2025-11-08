Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target to C$37.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PET. Barclays cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.89.

TSE:PET opened at C$27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.74. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

