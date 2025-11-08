First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 251.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $615,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. NMI had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $151.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

