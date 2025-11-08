Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.80.
About Shopify
Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between.
