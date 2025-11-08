Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.80.

TSE SHOP opened at C$214.22 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$99.32 and a 12 month high of C$253.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$278.88 billion, a PE ratio of 157.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$216.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.78.

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between.

