Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.
KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.60.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments.
