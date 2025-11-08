First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after buying an additional 1,827,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,306,000 after buying an additional 375,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,009,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,696,000 after buying an additional 91,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,891,000 after acquiring an additional 171,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Republic International has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,630.69. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

