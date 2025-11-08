Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 755 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SO opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

