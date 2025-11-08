William Rastetter Sells 18,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director William Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

