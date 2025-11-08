Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 522.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Relx by 1,646.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Relx by 99.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

