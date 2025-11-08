BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

