Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Innodata Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of INOD stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.90. Innodata has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innodata will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Innodata by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

