Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.
VMBS stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
