Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Holdings Raised by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 12,587.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,914,000. Income Research & Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 838,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 175,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $76.65.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

