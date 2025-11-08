Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 11,897.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

