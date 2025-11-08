Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 31,634 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9,979.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $86.10 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

