Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 31,634 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 9,979.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $86.10 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.