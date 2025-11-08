Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

