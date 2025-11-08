Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

