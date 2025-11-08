Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 20.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 17.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

