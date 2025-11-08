NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 288,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 240,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.33% of NanoViricides at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

