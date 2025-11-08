First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

First Nordic Metals Corp. (CVE:FNM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 1,699,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 520,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

First Nordic Metals Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of C$136.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

