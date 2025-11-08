Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.2101 and last traded at $0.2101. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2291.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
