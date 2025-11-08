Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF (NYSEARCA:COPY) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF (NYSEARCA:COPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 81,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 117,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tweedy Browne Insider Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

