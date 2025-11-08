Critical Review: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) versus Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hennessy Advisors and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cannae 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cannae has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 27.55% 10.48% 6.38% Cannae -94.12% -18.19% -14.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Cannae”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $35.82 million 2.16 $7.10 million $1.25 7.94 Cannae $452.50 million 1.98 -$304.60 million ($6.70) -2.59

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cannae pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Cannae on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

