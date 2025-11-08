iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09. Approximately 6,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

