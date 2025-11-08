VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $24.85. VirnetX shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 20,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VirnetX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VHC

VirnetX Stock Up 1.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.90.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 11.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VirnetX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 9,676.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.