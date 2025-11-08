Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Stock Price Up 40.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) traded up 40.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $36.1190. 2,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.6991.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Up 40.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.