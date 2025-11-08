Koryx Copper (CVE:KRY) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 58,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 108,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Koryx Copper Stock Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$151.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heye Edmund Daun purchased 91,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,148.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,805,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,762,618.49. This represents a 5.34% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 291,500 shares of company stock valued at $413,331.

Featured Stories

