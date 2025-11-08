Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Shares Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.2854 and last traded at $0.33. 50,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,026,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Down 10.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.07.

Nature’s Miracle Company Profile

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

