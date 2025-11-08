Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.01. 54,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 808.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 58,636 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

