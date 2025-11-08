Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.01. 54,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th.
Institutional Trading of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.