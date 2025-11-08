Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2974 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

