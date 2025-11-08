Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

