Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases Shares of 781 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $298.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

