Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 8,718 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 341,981 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 118.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

