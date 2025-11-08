Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after buying an additional 2,483,487 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,854,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 852,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,424,000 after acquiring an additional 431,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

