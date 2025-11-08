Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.84 and its 200-day moving average is $433.02. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

