Bensler LLC Sells 7,266 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Bensler LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,461 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 489,677 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

