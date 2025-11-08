Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 24,570 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for 2.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $65.83 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $75.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

