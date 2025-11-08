44,000 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Bought by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DFLV opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

