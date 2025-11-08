Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 2,600 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $312.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

