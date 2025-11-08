Florin Court Capital LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF $IPAY

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Amplify Digital Payments ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Amplify Digital Payments ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

IPAY stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $228.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

