Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Shares Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 0.46% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

