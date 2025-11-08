Bensler LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF $ECLN

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC owned approximately 3.70% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECLN opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

