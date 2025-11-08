Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 92.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Aercap Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AER opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.