Aviva PLC Purchases 75,134 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,208,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $171,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

