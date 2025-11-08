Bensler LLC Acquires 3,323 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

