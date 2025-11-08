Bensler LLC Buys 9,164 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Bensler LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Copart by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

