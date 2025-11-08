First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 1,148,323 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,040.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 617,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,047,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

